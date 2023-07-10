WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Broadband Development Office (BDO) is hosting regional community meetings throughout the state to receive input on the access of the internet.

According to TSTC Waco, the Texas BDO will take information from the meetings to shape opportunities for residents to access, afford and use the internet in several ways. This includes opportunities such as education, health, economic and quality of life.

Texas State Technical College says it is part of a task force helping to get the word out across Texas about these meetings, which will last through Wednesday, August 16.

For a complete list of dates, times, locations and registration information, you can go here.