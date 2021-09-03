Reward offered for man seen throwing molotov cocktail near Capitol

AUSTIN, Texas – The Texas Department of Public Safety needs your help to identify an individual who threw a Molotov cocktail against a church near the Capitol Complex on August 31.

A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information leading to the identification and arrest of the individual pictured below. All tips are guaranteed to be anonymous.



(Courtesy: Texas Department of Public Safety)

The man approached the church at 13th Street and Lavaca Street on August 31 between 1:00 and 1:30 a.m., and threw a Molotov cocktail against the wall of the building. Although DPS Troopers responded, the man had already fled on foot. An Austin Fire Department arson investigator is assisting DPS with this investigation.

The man was wearing a white, long-sleeved shirt with a Pizza Planet design, black shorts, white tennis shoes, a black backpack and latex gloves. He also had a skateboard.

Source: Texas Department of Public Safety