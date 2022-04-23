EAGLE PASS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Military Department continues its search for the missing soldier that attempted to save migrants from drowning along the Rio Grande.

On Friday, the Texas Military Department issued a statement regarding a soldier who had gone missing working along the river as part of Operation Lone Star during a mission-related incident in Eagle Pass, Texas.

Authorities later announced that the soldier had gone missing when he “selflessly attempted to help two migrants who appeared to be drowning” as they crossed the river from Mexico to the United States.

The two migrants involved in the incident were determined to have been involved in illicit transnational narcotics trafficking. Both individuals are in the custody of the United States Customs and Border Protection.

The Texas Military Department notified the family of the missing soldier Friday evening.

TMD expressed its support for the soldier’s family, stating “our thoughts and prayers remain with the family of the soldier.”

Additional information, including the name of the Soldier, will be officially released at a later date.

The search for the missing TMD soldier will continue until they have exhausted all available resources, according to TMD.

Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas Parks and Wildlife, and Border Patrol continue to support TMD with the Texas Rangers as the lead for the investigation.