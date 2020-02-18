Selena’s legacy to be honored in San Antonio

The family of the late Tejano icon Selena announced Tuesday a new celebration in honor of her legacy.

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – Texas, are you ready to “Baila Esta Cumbia”?

This March marks 25 years since Selena was shot and killed by Yolanda Saldivar, her friend and former fan club president.

To mark the 25 years of legacy Selena has left, a tribute concert will be held at the Alamodome in San Antonio on May 9.

Some of the musical artists already on the lineup are Pitbull, Kumbia Kingz, Becky G, and former Selena collaborator Pete Astudillo.

Tickets are already on sale, ranging from $40 to $200.

Selena was just 23 years old at the time of her death.