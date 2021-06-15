Sen. Cornyn files bill to address recent deaths of Fort Hood soldiers



WASHINGTON / FORT HOOD, Texas – U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) has reintroduced the Servicemember Safety and Security Act.

This bipartisan bill would require military installations to review and improve policies and procedures for reporting missing servicemembers, and to partner with local and federal law enforcement to improve information sharing.

“As a parent and the son of a veteran, I feel a sense of duty to protect the dedicated servicemembers who sacrifice so much to protect us,” said Sen. Cornyn. “The recent deaths of soldiers at Fort Hood have shaken us all, and my hope is that this bill will help us prevent similar tragedies in the future.”

Sen. Cornyn introduced this bill following the recent deaths of SGT Elder Fernandes, SPC Vanessa Guillén, and the other U.S. soldiers stationed at Fort Hood.

The Servicemember Safety and Security Act requires the Secretary of Defense to conduct a comprehensive review of the Department’s policies and procedures for reporting members of the Armed Forces absent without leave or missing. Each military installation would then be required to review its policies and procedures for reporting missing or AWOL servicemembers, and to update policies and procedures to improve force protection, security for on-base residents, and coordination with local and federal law enforcement.

Installation commanders would be required to create or update protocols for information sharing with local and federal law enforcement agencies in their area of operation. Installation commanders would report these protocols back to each service installation command.

Source: Office of Senator John Cornyn