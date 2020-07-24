Senator José Menéndez addresses letter to officials urging investigation into remains of Fort Hood soldiers

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – Senator José Menéndez delivered a letter to Texas Governor Greg Abbott, Secretary of the Army Ryan D. McCarthy and Legislative Liaison to the Secretary Scott D Mras on Friday, demanding an immediate and full investigation into the discovery of the remains of two missing Fort Hood soldiers.

These soldiers are identified as Army Private (Pvt) Gregory Morales, also known as Gregory Wedel, and Pvt. Mejhor Morta, whose remains were found a few miles outside of the Fort Hood Base. It is unclear how these deaths occurred – however, foul play is suspected.

The disappearance of these two soldiers comes at a time when the nation is demanding the full investigation of another Fort Hood soldier, Army Soldier Specialist Vanessa Guillen, who was murdered by an Army superior officer after having already reported threats and sexual harassment to authorities and family.

Aside from calling for a thorough and transparent investigation into any criminal conduct and an examination of how these three cases are being handled, Sen. Menéndez is also issuing legislation which will serve to create an independent ombudsman’s office where soldiers can report improper abuse or advances by military members. The full text of the letter can be found here.

Source: The Senate of Texas