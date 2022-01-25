BEDFORD, Texas – Dairy Queen is turning 75 years old this year, and there’s a way for you to get in on the festivities!

DQ is asking fans and customers to share their favorite stories about their neighborhood “Texas Stop Sign.” Fans can share their favorite stories and photos about any one of their neighborhood DQ locations in Texas by visiting dqtexas.com/anniversary.

It doesn’t matter if your story involves a certain DQ menu item, or a unique experience at a Texas location. Whatever your story is, DQ restaurants in Texas want to hear about it.

(Courtesy: Aardvark Communications)

Source: Aardvark Communications