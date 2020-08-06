SpaceX completes Starship test

SpaceX’s Starship Project has redeemed itself after one of its prototypes exploded earlier this year.

The company’s Starship SN-5 prototype successfully completed a hop test on Tuesday. The test was performed at SpaceX’s Boca Chica facility in Texas.

The SN-5 “hopped” as it was designed to do – going nearly 500 feet into the air before coming back down and landing on its legs.

SpaceX hopes to eventually build on this success for long-term space flight. They plan to eventually use the Starship to carry up to 100 passengers to space.

