SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas colleges and universities will officially begin Spring Break on March 14, but college students have been rolling through South Padre Island since the beginning of March.

Peninsula Island Resort and Spa Customer Service Manager, Jeffery Martinez told ValleyCentral based on his conversations with friends in the hotel industry on the island, “pretty much everyone is booked.”

Hotdog stand finds home for their most loyal customer

Martinez said the start of March was slow in regard to spring breakers, but Peninsula Island Resort and Spa has zero vacancies from March 14-18.

“We’ll start hiring extra help as far as beach help because we like umbrella rentals and then for restaurant help as well,” added Martinez. “We have our restaurant and we do poolside service. We start hiring our hostess and wait staff.”

Gallery: McAllen CarFest 2022

Those that typically work for the hotel during the summer have signed on as temporary extra help during spring break.

While the hotel is seeing an increase in college students and business, other businesses such as Ship Shape and Cafe Karma are not.

“This year’s spring break has so far been like a Covid spring break: dead, but we have Texas spring breaking coming so who knows,” said Will Everett, the Owner of Cafe Karma.

Cafe Karma has hired about three to four extra employees ranging from baristas to cashiers.

“I’m not sure we’re gonna need them as we thought. It’s always good to be safe,” commented Everett.

CBP: Man wanted for sexual assault of a child arrested

As for Ship Shape, they’ve got “all hands on deck.”

Liz Money, co-owner of Ship Shape said the store is fully staffed, but all employees will be working longer than normal hours to make sure customers get what they need.

Inventory is not changed during spring break, according to Money, but is rather overstocked just in case.

Now that Texas spring break has officially started, SPI businesses said they are fully prepared for what’s to come.