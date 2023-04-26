AUSTIN, Texas (FOX 44) – Governor Greg Abbott has directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to activate state emergency response resources as severe storms move across the state beginning Wednesday through Friday.

Gov. Abbott has also directed TDEM to increase the readiness level of the State Operations Center (SOC) to Level II (Escalated Response) to support any requests for assistance from local officials.

The National Weather Service is forecasting baseball-sized hail (approximately three inches), wind gusts of up to 75 miles per hour or greater and a threat of tornadoes reaching EF-2 strength or greater across large portions of North, Central, and East Texas.

At the Governor’s direction, TDEM has activated the following state emergency response resources to support severe weather response operations:

Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (Texas A&M Task Force 1 and Texas Task Force 2): Urban Search and Rescue Teams, swiftwater boat squads

Urban Search and Rescue Teams, swiftwater boat squads Texas Department of State Health Services: Texas Emergency Medical Task Force Severe Weather Packages including ambulance buses and emergency medical service personnel

The following state agencies have been requested by TDEM to report to the SOC:

Texas Department of Transportation

Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service

Texas A&M Forest Service

Texas Department of State Health Services

Texas Commission on Environmental Quality

Texas Animal Health Commission

Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Service

Public Utility Commission of Texas

Railroad Commission of Texas

Texas Department of Public Safety

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department

Texas Military Department

Texas Department of Information Resources

Texas Department of Insurance

Texas Education Agency

Texans are urged to make an emergency plan, monitor local weather forecasts, and to heed warnings of local and state officials. You can visit texasready.gov for severe weather safety information.