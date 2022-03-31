COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M Forest Service has increased the State Preparedness Level to Level 4 as the result of a significant increase in wildfire activity across the state, potential for large fires, and the increased commitment of state and local resources to fires.

Preparedness Levels in state are dictated by fuel and weather conditions, fire activity and fire suppression resource availability. Level 5 is the highest level of wildland fire activity, and indicates heavy resource commitment to fires locally.

Due to the above normal wildfire activity levels and elevated fire conditions across the state, all prescribed fires conducted and led by Texas A&M Forest Service have been postponed until conditions improve.

This week, the fire environment was characterized by critical to extreme weather conditions and extremely dry grass, which supported the growth of several large wildfire across the state.

Over the past seven days, state, federal and local fire resources have been extremely busy – responding to 192 wildfires that burned 173,559 acres.

In addition to the more than 300 firefighters from Texas A&M Forest Service, more than 200 TIFMAS firefighters, as well as personnel from 28 states, are positioned across the state to respond.

Texas A&M Forest Service and Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System (TIFMAS) firefighters continue to increase containment on ten active wildfires across the state – including the Borrega Fire in Kleberg County, the Canadian River Bottom Fire in Roberts/Hemphill counties and the Los Angeles Fire in La Salle County.

The Borrega Fire in Kleberg County is an estimated 46,000 acres and 20 percent contained. The wildfire ignited on the afternoon of March 30 and spread quickly due to windy and dry conditions. On Wednesday night, the county implemented voluntary evacuations for residents in the Ricardo and Riviera communities. In addition to local first responders, 42 state and federal personnel are assigned to the incident, including three bulldozers, 16 fire engines and eight aircraft including an air attack platform and single engine air tankers. Additional resources have been mobilized to support suppression efforts on the wildfire.

The Los Angeles Fire in La Salle County is an estimated 3,500 acres and 30 percent contained. The wildfire ignited on the afternoon of March 30, burning in grass and brush. Residents were evacuated from Fowlerton on Wednesday night, but the community is not immediately threatened. Additional resources, including aviation, are arriving on scene Thursday to assist with suppression efforts.

The Canadian River Bottom Fire in Roberts and Hemphill counties is 39,568 acres and 40 percent contained. The wildfire ignited on March 29 off Highway 60, between Miami and Canadian. During the initial hours, the fire was very active and spread rapidly across the landscape. The fire moved northeast, crossing Highway 83 and 33, but stayed south of the town of Canadian. Forward progression of the wildfire was stopped, and fire resources are continuing to patrol the area and improve containment lines around the fire perimeter.