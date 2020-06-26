Supreme Court doesn’t wade into Texas mail-in voting battle

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) – The U.S. Supreme Court has rejected a request by Texas Democrats to allow all of the state’s 16 million registered voters to vote by mail during the coronavirus pandemic.

The denial Friday isn’t the end of the ongoing battle over mail-in voting in Texas, but remains a loss for Democrats.

Early voting in Texas begins Monday for primary runoff elections that had been postponed to July over coronavirus fears, but Texas is now one of the nation’s coronavirus hotspots as confirmed cases reach record levels.