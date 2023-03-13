AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department announced the arrest of a suspect involved in a hookah lounge shooting in late January, where at least six people were shot. Two of the victims died.

The suspect was identified as 19-year-old Christijan Deshaun Stevens. He now faces a capital murder charge.

Christijan Deshaun Stevens.

The Lone Star Fugitive Task Force found Stevens in Killeen, Texas on March 8.

The shooting happened at the Moon Palace Hookah Lounge at 12636 Research Blvd. on Jan. 28.

Police said Stevens was the only shooter and fired shots from inside the hookah lounge. Police did not have details on a motive.

Brayden Bolyard, 17, was pronounced dead on the scene. APD also reported Jaitron Tatum, 18, later died from gunshot wounds. APD said because two people died, the case is considered capital murder.

Stevens was identified as the person of interest within the first 24-48 hours of the investigation, APD said during a Monday morning press conference.

Stevens is being held in the Bell County Jail and will be transported to Travis County, APD said.

His bond was set at $4.5 million, according to online booking records from the Bell County Jail.

The investigation is still open.