Suspects in fatal Houston shooting may be residing in Waco

HOUSTON/WACO, Texas – Houston Police have discovered two of four suspects wanted in a fatal shooting may be residing in Waco.

The shooting took place at 2850 Fannin Street on November 4th. Surveillance video released on November 17 shows four suspects – one man has a heavy build and was wearing a beanie cap, sandals, and a red, white and blue jacket. The other three men have thin builds, and appear to be in their early 20’s.

Detectives have discovered the first man may be from the Waco area. A second suspect, seen in the video wearing a red Houston Rockets baseball cap, red shoes, and a mask pulled down from his face, may also be from Waco.

You can view the surveillance video below:

The victim, identified as 22-year-old Ka’Darian Smith, suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

The Houston PD Homicide Division reports patrol officers responded to a shooting after the apartment complex concierge reported a resident, Mr. Smith, had been shot. Two friends of Smith arrived at the scene, saying he had called them to report being shot.

The concierge let the friends go up to the apartment, where they found Smith suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The friends then brought him to the first floor so he could be transported to Ben Taub General Hospital by Houston Fire Department paramedics. Once there, Smith was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information on the wanted suspects or in this case is urged to contact the Houston PD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Source: Houston Police Department