SXSW canceled for 2020

State
Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Friday, Austin Mayor Steve Adler, along with other city and county leaders announced that the 2020 South by Southwest festival would be canceled amid nationwide and local concerns over COVID-19, the virus caused by the Wuhan coronavirus.

In a press conference at Austin City Hall, announced that the world-famous SXSW, which was set to begin March 13, would be canceled. In recent weeks, concerns over the festival’s influx of attendees from all over the world have been the focus of much discussion and concern.

SXSW organizers sent out this tweet confirming the cancellation.

Over the past week, several big-name companies have pulled out of the festival, including Apple, WarnerMedia, Twitter, Facebook and Intel. Temple Health and Bioscience District announced it would not attend the event Friday.

As of Friday, nearly 56,000 people signed a change.org petition to cancel the festival.

Source: KXAN

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert when weather strikes

Trending now

Enter to Win our Contests

More Don't Miss

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected

               
KWKT FOX 44