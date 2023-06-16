AUSTIN, Texas (FOX 44) – Now that the COVID-19 pandemic has waned, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice says it has been struggling with staffing.

The TDCJ says that during the pandemic, the agency implemented changes to its visitation schedule to help stop the spread of the virus and protect those within its facilities. Its primary mission is public safety – and to ensure the safety of staff, inmates, and the general public, the agency is making necessary modifications to the visitation schedule.

Monday, Wednesday, and Friday visitation will be paused beginning Friday, June 16, until further notice. This includes contact, non-contact and video visitation facilitated through the visitation kiosks and tablets in the TDCJ’s visitation areas.