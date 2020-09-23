TEA teams with State Department of Health for school COVID-19 dashboard

The Texas Education Agency has partnered with the State Department of Health to bring families a school COVID-19 dashboard.

Public schools are required to report positive COVID-19 cases on school campuses, and the data will be updated weekly on Wednesdays. Files for state and district level data are also now available for the public to see.

According to the data, 995 students have tested positive for the virus since August 2nd, while only 792 staff members have.

If you would like to view this data, you can go here.

Source: Texas Education Agency