HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police were busy on the scene of a road rage incident in downtown Houston early Sunday morning.

Police said that a shooting took place around 1 a.m. on the Interstate 45 Gulf Freeway, also known as the Pierce Elevated at Louisiana Street. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 17-year-old woman dead from a gunshot wound.

Authorities said the woman apparently cut off someone in a black four-door sedan. This driver opened fire on her car. The suspect’s vehicle then fled the scene.

A 17-year-old teenage boy was also shot and taken to the hospital, where he was treated and released. The woman and a man riding in the back seat were struck. A second man inside of the vehicle was not injured.

At this time, the suspect is described only as a man in his mid-20s.

If you have any information on this case, you can contact the Houston PD’s Homicide Division at 713-308-3600, or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.