AUSTIN (KXAN) — A Texas resident was named a $2 million Powerball prize winner following an Aug. 30 drawing. The anonymous winner — from Wharton, a city southwest of Houston — purchased the winning ticket at Players Cafe, located at 7801 N. Lamar Blvd., Ste. E216 in Austin.

This isn’t the first time Players Cafe has sold a winning lottery ticket. Back in June, a $1 million prize was sold to a Dallas resident who purchased it in Austin ahead of a June 30 drawing.

The winning ticket had the player match all five white ball numbers from the Aug. 30 drawing — 4-13-35-61-69 — but didn’t match the Powerball number, per a release. The claimant also received an additional $8 prize on the same ticket, per the release.

Powerball Grand Prizes begin at $20 million and continue until a jackpot is won, per the release. The release added that players win the grand prize by matching the five numbers from a field of 69 total numbers and one Powerball number from a field of 26 numbers.

Drawings are broadcast every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:12 p.m. CT.