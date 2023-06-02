Editor’s Note: The video above shows KXAN News Today’s top headlines for June 2, 2023.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Senate Bill 379, which removes state sales taxes from the purchase of several items, including bandages, diapers and menstrual products, passed the Texas Legislature during the state’s legislative session. It goes into effect Sept. 1 unless vetoed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

The bill also adds exemptions for baby wipes, maternity clothing, baby bottles and breast milk pumping and storage products.

“We are thrilled to see Texas prioritize the health and well-being of families, babies and women by removing the sales tax on essential items. This is a great step towards a healthier Texas,” Holly McDaniel, executive director of Austin Diaper Bank, said.

For taxable products, Texas sales tax is 6.25% of a product’s value, and municipalities can also impose an additional sales tax of up to 2%, according to the Texas Comptroller’s Office.

A fiscal analysis by the Legislative Budget Board forecasts that these exemptions will remove $226.7 million from the state budget. Leading into the legislative session, Texas had a $32.7 billion budget surplus, which makes the tax revenue loss only .7% of that surplus.

