It’s almost an understatement to say that barbecue is beloved in Texas. but some restaurants are a cut above the rest. (Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) – It’s almost an understatement to say that barbecue is beloved in Texas. Platters of tender, slow-cooked brisket, ribs and sausage can be found at some of the state’s most popular restaurants, while regional delicacies — like East Texas-style chopped barbecue, or the South Texas barbacoa influenced by Mexican cuisine — are widely embraced, as well.

Some of Texas’ top barbecue joints, however, are clearly a cut above the rest.

In what will likely result in a heated debate between diehard fans of Texas barbecue, the analysts at Yelp have pored over thousands of user-generated reviews, rankings and recommendations to compile a list of the 10 “best” barbecue restaurants in the Lone Star State.

As seen in Yelp’s rankings below, barbecue joints in greater Austin, Dallas and Houston dominate the list, with only one well-reviewed outlier — in Amarillo — securing a sweet spot near the top.

Have a look at the complete rankings below, or visit Yelp’s “Top 10 BBQ Spots in Texas” collection for more info.

la barbecue – Austin Tyler’s Barbeque – Amarillo Cattleack Barbeque – Dallas Franklin Barbecue – Austin Terry Black’s Barbecue – Austin Pecan Lodge – Dallas Killen’s Barbecue – Pearland The Salt Lick BBQ – Driftwood Heim Barbecue – Fort Worth Pinkerton’s Barbecue – Houston

It’s important to note that Yelp’s rankings are also based on the “total volume” of reviews for each restaurants, which means that newer barbecue joints, or those in less populous regions, might be underrepresented. In any case, the above eateries come highly recommended by both locals and tourists alike, and likely serve a mouthwatering array of transcendent Texas barbecue.

Still not convinced that everything is better in Texas? Perhaps it’s time to mosey over the state line (or beyond) to try a few of the top-rated barbecue elsewhere in the country — if you can stomach the idea.