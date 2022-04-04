AUSTIN / WACO, Texas – Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar will visit Waco on Monday to get insights about internet access, and to collect input to develop the state’s first broadband plan.

The visit comes as part of his Texas Broadband Listening Tour.

Hegar will be joined by Waco Mayor Pro Tem Josh Borderud. The event begins at 2:00 p.m. at the Waco Convention Center in the Bosque Theater, located at 100 Washington Avenue. The event is free and open to the public.

You can visit Texas Broadband Listening Tour 2022 for details about how to register for this event, as well as for dates and locations of upcoming tour stops.

Those unable to attend and wanting to share input before or after the event can do so with this online survey. Feedback will be collected through May 5.