Texas Democrats respond to second special session beginning

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Democrats released a statement today regarding Governor Greg Abbott’s second special session.

Many are still in Washington D.C. attempting to keep the quorum broken in hopes to stopping republican leaders from passing Senate Bill 7.

They stated:

“We need a national, federal response to protect the voting rights of Texans and all Americans. Texas House Democrats will continue to resist, and hold the line, by any legal means necessary.”

There has yet to be a statement from Texas republicans in reply to this release.