AUSTIN (Nexstar) — The issue of exceptions to Texas’ near-total abortion ban are in state court for a second day, after a long day of testimony Wednesday from some of the women who are suing the state, saying the laws put their lives, and their babies, at risk.

During the often emotional testimony, the women shared stories of how they were unable to get a medical abortion during their pregnancies, despite having severe risks to their lives. At one point, the judge called a recess after one of the women got physically ill on the witness stand while recounting her experience of having to carry her baby to term — even though doctors told her halfway through her pregnancy that her daughter had no chance of survival.

Samantha Casiano testified that doctors diagnosed her baby with a rare birth defect called anencephaly — in which parts of the skull and brain are missing. Often in tears, Casiano said doctors told her they could not perform an abortion in Texas due to the state’s laws. She testified that once she finally gave birth to her daughter, she had to watch her “suffocate” for hours before dying.

“I just wanted to tell my baby I’m so sorry that I couldn’t help her and release her going to heaven sooner rather than later. I felt so bad. She had no mercy–there was no mercy for her and I couldn’t do anything,” she said.

Current Texas abortion laws

Once the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last summer, Texas was one of 13 states where abortion bans were automatically instated. Texas’ trigger law prohibits all abortions except under limited circumstances, such as a “life-threatening condition to the mother caused by the pregnancy.” Physicians who perform an abortion outside of these circumstances could be subject to a sentence of up to life in prison and at least a $100,000 fine for each offense.

Authors of the legislation said the state’s trigger law works in concert with Texas’ 2021 law, known as Senate Bill 8 — which allows private citizens to sue providers or anyone who aids and abets abortions that occur after six weeks.

The lawsuit does not seek to overturn the laws altogether. Instead, plaintiffs are asking the court to allow physicians to make exceptions to Texas laws and to clarify under what circumstances they can do so.

State defense of its abortion laws

In court Wednesday, Amy Pletscher — assistant Texas attorney general — said that the law is already clear about what exceptions are allowed, saying physicians should not be afraid of prosecution if they follow the law.

“Plaintiffs simply do not like Texas’s restrictions on abortion. Although as this Court well knows the purpose of the courts is not to legislate nor to issue advisory opinions,” she said during opening statements Wednesday.

Pletscher also argued the women are not suing the proper entity, asking women during their testimony if the attorney general or lawmakers directly told them they cannot get an abortion, suggesting instead the women should be suing physicians for not providing the care they needed.

Day two of the lawsuit hearing will begin at 9 a.m. on Thursday. District Judge Jessica Mangrum has not signaled how quickly she might rule on plaintiffs’ request for an injunction.