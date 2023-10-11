HOUSTON (KIAH) — Texas Litter Control is a Texas non-profit organization in charge of vaccinations and wellness services to help support lifesaving efforts in the community. Pricing is based on what it needs to stay open.

TLC helps shelters lower the number of animals entering shelters through programs that help kill healthy, adoptable animals in our shelters. Texas Litter Control also has services to help pet parents keep their pets through programs such as HelpMeKeepMyPet.com, TLCEducationStation.org, Red Cross Fire Victims with Pets, Adoption Program, Pet Food Pantry and much more.

You can help support Texas Litter Control through monetary donations, dog and cat food donations and contributing to the resale shop. All proceeds go towards the shelter intervention program. Visit here for more information.