TEXAS (KXAN/FOX 44) – Central Texas, as well as the Lone Star State in general, will be well-represented at the 97th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade this Thursday!

McLennan Community College’s Dance Company will be returning to the Parade after going in 2022. This was a big moment for head coach Ashlee Keyes, who started in the MCC Dance Company as a student, then assistant coach and now head coach. At that time, the team was also practicing for nationals in spring 2023. You can view our previous story here.

Lorena’s Legacy Drill Team also received an invitation to the Parade! The Lorena Independent School District says the Team recently competed in the Showtime International Spring Break Showcase at Royce City High School on Saturday, March 18. It was their final competition of the season.

The group also competed in four dances and won Best in Team Jazz, Best in Team Pop, Best in Novelty, Runner-up in Team Pom, Judges Award, Team Sweepstakes and Champions Circle.

Also, from Raiderland to the streets of Manhattan, it will be a Texas Tech takeover at the Parade!

The Texas Tech University’s Goin’ Band is slated to perform. They are the only marching band from the Lone Star State scheduled to perform as part of the annual festivities, per the parade lineup.

More than three million attendees are expected to line up along the 2.5-mile parade route, kicking off at West 77th Street and Central Park West at 7:30 a.m. CT before concluding at Macy’s Herald Square at 11 a.m. CT.

The parade will feature ten other marching bands, 18 performers, 31 floats, six balloonicles, 25 balloons, 29 clown crews and seven performing groups, per the event lineup.

Despite being far from home, the Red Raiders will raid Manhattan. The Texas Tech Alumni Association organized travel packages to and from New York City, in coordination with Music Festivals & Tours. Interested alumni secured their seats back in late May and departed Lubbock on Monday, per the alumni association.

More details about the Parade are available online.