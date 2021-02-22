Texas winter storm survivors in 31 additional counties can apply for federal disaster assistance

DENTON, Texas – Texas homeowners and renters in 31 additional counties who suffered
damage from the winter storm which recently struck Texas may now apply for disaster
assistance with FEMA.
If you have insurance and are applying for disaster assistance, you must also file a claim
with your insurance company as soon as possible. By law, FEMA cannot duplicate benefits
for losses covered by insurance. If insurance does not cover all your damage, you may be
eligible for federal assistance.
The fastest and easiest way to apply is by visiting www.disasterassistance.gov. If it is not possible to register online, call 800-621-3362 (TTY: 800-462-7585). The toll-free telephone lines operate from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. CDT, seven days a week. Those who use a relay service such as a videophone, Innocaption or CapTel should update FEMA with their specific number assigned to this service.
The 31 additional counties are: Anderson, Austin, Bosque, Bowie, Burnet, Cherokee,
Colorado, Erath, Fannin, Freestone, Gonzalez, Grayson, Gregg, Harrison, Hill, Houston, Hunt,
Jackson, Jim Wells, Jones, Limestone, Lubbock, Medina, Milam, Navarro, Rusk, Taylor, Tom
Green, Val Verde, Washington, and Wood.
When you apply for assistance, have the following information readily available:
A current phone number where you can be contacted
Your address at the time of the disaster and the address where you are now staying
Your Social Security number, if available
A general list of damage and losses
If insured, the insurance policy number, or the agent and company name
If it is safe to do so, start cleaning up now. Take photos to document damage and begin cleanup and repairs to prevent further damage. Remember to keep receipts from all purchases related to the cleanup and repair. You can learn more at fema.gov.
Disaster assistance may include financial assistance for temporary lodging and home
repairs, low-interest loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help
individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster.
The additional counties join the 77 counties previously approved for disaster assistance.
The counties are: Angelina, Aransas, Bastrop, Bee, Bell, Bexar, Blanco, Brazoria, Brazos,
Brown, Burleson, Caldwell, Calhoun, Cameron, Chambers, Collin, Comal, Comanche, Cooke,
Coryell, Dallas, Denton, DeWitt, Ellis, Falls, Fort Bend, Galveston, Gillespie, Grimes,
Guadalupe, Hardin, Harris, Hays, Henderson, Hidalgo, Hood, Jasper, Jefferson, Johnson,
Kaufman, Kendall, Lavaca, Liberty, Madison, Matagorda, Maverick, McLennan, Montague,
Montgomery, Nacogdoches, Nueces, Orange, Palo Pinto, Panola, Parker, Polk, Rockwall,
Sabine, San Jacinto, San Patricio, Scurry, Shelby, Smith, Stephens, Tarrant, Travis, Tyler,
Upshur, Van Zandt, Victoria, Walker, Waller, Wharton, Wichita, Williamson, Wilson, and Wise.
Low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration are available to
businesses, homeowners and renters. You can call the SBA at 1-800-659-2955 (TTY: 800-877-
8339) or visit www.sba.gov/services/disasterassistance.
Source: FEMA