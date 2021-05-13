The re-introduction of the #IAmVanessaGuillen Act in Washington, D.C.

The family of Vanessa Guillén was in Washington, D.C. Thursday – joining lawmakers and re-introducing the bipartisan #IAmVanessaGuillen act.

“What we have learned in the last six to eight months has reinforced our understanding that major, transformational change is needed – not only in the military justice system, but also in the culture and command climate in the military,” says Rep. Jackie Speier, (D) California.

There is a strong coalition of bipartisan support in D.C. Their bill wants to take sexual violence cases out of the chain of command, empower military prosecutors, and train investigators in properly handling sexual harassment cases.