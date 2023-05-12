BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — As Title 42 expired at midnight, the ValleyCentral team is stationed at the border to provide live updates.

Title 42 was put in place in March 2020 by the Trump administration during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. The public health order, which expired overnight, restricted migrants from claiming asylum at the border.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott stated the Biden administration estimates 13,000 people will come across the border daily after Title 42 expires.

Friday

7:29 a.m. (Hidalgo): U.S. Border Patrol speaks with a group of five people involved in a smuggling attempt near International Blvd. in Hidalgo, Reyna Rodriguez reports. The migrants were taken into Border Patrol custody and the truck was towed.

(Photo: Reyna Rodriguez / ValleyCentral)

12:22 a.m. (Brownsville): Brownsville police said there has been no activity at Gateway Bridge, adding that “there hasn’t been that massive surge that everybody has been talking about.” Police said they have not received any indications of an influx of people entering through Matamoros.

Thursday

8:29 p.m. (Brownsville): While U.S. Border Patrol agents work to keep migrants from crossing the Rio Grande, nearby a group played a baseball game on the Texas Southmost College field.

7:30 p.m. (Brownsville): U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, (R) Texas, and several other Republican senators held a news conference on the levee near the Rio Grande Thursday evening.

4:26 p.m. (Brownsville): The City of Brownsville announced that it is “prepared and organized” to handle the influx of migrants by enacting enhanced measures. These measure will help maintain safety in the community and ensure that the migrant influx is handled humanely, the city stated.

2:18 p.m. (Brownsville): Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino Jr. signed a disaster declaration in response to “imminent threat of widespread or severe damage, injury or loss of life or property resulting from the Border Security Disaster.” The declaration will go into effect immediately.

1:06 p.m. (Edinburg): Hidalgo County Judge F. Cortez issued a disaster declaration after receiving information from federal officials that large groups of migrants are nearing the border, and could “potentially surge the border upon the expiration of Title 42.” The disaster declaration will go into effect immediately, and last for seven days.

12:39 p.m. (Brownsville): Barbed wire lines the levee area near the Texas Southmost College Recreation Center and baseball field.

(Photo: Mark Munoz / ValleyCentral)

12:25 p.m. (Mission): Anzalduas Park in Mission is now closed to the public. McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos says they have set up a temporary facility with a capacity of 2,000.

12:11 p.m. (Brownsville): Iglesia Bautista West Brownsville began helping the homeless three years ago, and are now helping hundreds of migrants, ValleyCentral reporter Adam Cardona said. The line in the Brownsville Market Square started with 60 people, but pastor Carlos Navarro said he expects that to triple. Venezuelan women and children were put at the front of the line to get food and other items.

11:40 a.m. (Brownsville): ValleyCentral’s Reyna Rodriguez is reporting that migrants continue to arrive at the intersection of 14th and Washington Streets at the bus station in downtown Brownsville. Many of the migrants are waiting to reunite with family members who are still in the processing center. The majority of them seem to be Venezuelan. Members of Team Brownsville, a community volunteer organization, are nearby providing assistance by offering toiletries and snacks.

10:50 a.m. (McAllen): Several people, including some migrants, are seen in front of the Catholic Charities Respite Center in McAllen.

10:17 a.m. (Hidalgo): Border Patrol is seen at the McAllen/Hidalgo border. The Sullivan City Police Department reports that it is a slow day as of now.

(Border Patrol is seen at the McAllen/Hidalgo border. Photo: Frank McCaffrey / ValleyCentral)

9:58 a.m. (Hidalgo): Video from El Remate, a store near the McAllen-Hidalgo International Bridge, shows a normal flow of customers.

9:53 a.m. (Hidalgo): There are lane closures in Hidalgo, but according to Border Patrol, it is not due to immigration. ValleyCentral reporter Frank McCaffrey describes it as a normal day. The city of Roma is also not reporting any traffic.

DPS troopers lined up at a parking lot in Hidalgo ahead of the expiration of Title 42 (Photo: Frank McCaffrey / ValleyCentral)

The following reporters and photographers have contributed to this story: Frank McCaffrey, Emiliano Pena, Adam Cardona, Mark Munoz, Reyna Rodriguez.