TSTC embracing online learning opportunities

RED OAK, Texas – Now is an exciting time for the development of online classes.

Texas State Technical College shifted classes online in late March due to the COVID-19 situation, then in early May went to a hybrid format in several programs so students could complete hands-on labs. The hybrid format is being used this summer, and will be used this fall.

The Harlingen campus was the first of TSTC’s ten campuses to have an online learning office. Since the merger of TSTC’s campuses in 2015, online learning has expanded statewide.

Instructors are scheduling virtual office hours to further engage with students. Instructors are also working statewide to provide a library of digital content for students to utilize.

Shannon Ferguson, statewide chair of TSTC’s Computer Programming Technology and Web Design and Development Technology programs, says online classes on Moodle are a way to reach all TSTC students across the state.

Some students may have a difficult time adjusting to these online classes. It is recommended for students to take TSTC’s student online learning orientation to familiarize themselves on how to be academically successful online. It is also recommended for students to practice good time management, but embrace flexibility.

Faculty and staff members realize some students can have limited technology access once they are off campus. Students in this situation can talk to their instructor, who can pass the information on to advisement and retention services staff to determine how best to assist.

For more information on Texas State Technical College, you can log on to tstc.edu.

Source: Texas State Technical College