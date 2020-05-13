TxDOT Receives $75M to Improve Rural Transit During Coronavirus Outbreak

WASHINGTON – The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) has been awarded a federal grant of $74,581,554.

The grant was given to improve transportation infrastructure in rural areas to help transit providers continue to operate throughout the coronavirus outbreak.

The funding, which was appropriated by Congress last month as part of the CARES Act, comes through the Federal Transit Administration (FTA).

The grant will enable rural transit providers to continue operating established transit routes and to add new services to aid communities, including necessary trips to work and medical appointments.

Some services, such as meal delivery and other critical services, are also being provided.