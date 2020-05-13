TxDOT Receives $75M to Improve Rural Transit During Coronavirus Outbreak

State

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON – The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) has been awarded a federal grant of $74,581,554.

The grant was given to improve transportation infrastructure in rural areas to help transit providers continue to operate throughout the coronavirus outbreak.

The funding, which was appropriated by Congress last month as part of the CARES Act, comes through the Federal Transit Administration (FTA).

The grant will enable rural transit providers to continue operating established transit routes and to add new services to aid communities, including necessary trips to work and medical appointments.

Some services, such as meal delivery and other critical services, are also being provided.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

USA Coronavirus by County

COVID-19 State by state

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. The data collected is directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. We will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

Stay Alert when weather strikes

Trending now

Which Dad-chelor is right for you?

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected

KWKT FOX 44