UPDATE: Amber Alert canceled, five-year-old Mathis boy found safe

MATHIS, Texas – UPDATE: The Amber Alert for five-year-old Enrique Hernandez has been canceled.

Enrique was found safe in Beeville, about 25 miles north of Mathis, where he was last seen.

Below is the original text from this story:

The Mathis Police Department has issued an Amber Alert for a missing five-year-old boy.

Enrique Hernandez is 3’11”, weighs 80 pounds, and has brown hair and eyes.

Police are searching for 22-year-old Stephanie Olivarez, who is in connection with Hernandez’s abduction. Olivarez is 5’6″, weighs 223 pounds, and has brown hair and eyes. She is believed to be driving a 2002 Dodge Neon with the tag LDR8421. She was last seen in Mathis.

Stephanie Olivarez.

(Courtesy: Texas Alerts)

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Hernandez or Olivarez, you can call the Mathis Police Department at (361) 547-2113.

Source: Texas Alerts