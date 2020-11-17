UPDATE: AMBER Alert discontinued, child found

BEEVILLE, Texas – UPDATE: The AMBER Alert for nine-year-old Jeremiah Thomas has been discontinued. He has been found and is safe.

Below is the original text from this story:

An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing child in the Beeville area.

Nine-year-old Jeremiah Thomas has black hair and brown eyes. He is 4’6″ and weighs 65 pounds. He was last seen inside the 800 Block of S. Live Oak Street in Beeville on Sunday night.

The suspect is 32-year-old Shannon Thomas, who has brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5’4″ and weighs 130 pounds.

The suspected vehicle, which has been reported as stolen, is a 2014 green Chevrolet Sonic with Texas license plate GCW5960.

(Courtesy: Texas Department of Public Safety)

If anybody has any information on Jeremiah’s whereabouts, you can call the Beeville Police Department at (361) 358-8100.

Source: Texas Department of Public Safety