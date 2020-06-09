UPDATE: Amber Alert discontinued for Port Arthur child

PORT ARTHUR, Texas – UPDATE: According to Texas Alerts, the Amber Alert for two-year-old Jason Roberts has been discontinued.

Below is the original text from this story:

The Port Arthur Police Department has issued an Amber Alert for a seven-month-old boy believed to be in grave danger.

Jason Roberts is two feet tall, and weighs approximately 27 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a gray onesie.

Police are also looking for 26-year-old Nathan Lynn Roberts, Jr. in connection to the Roberts’s disappearance and possible abduction. Roberts, Jr. is 5’10”, weighs 178 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black muscle shirt and black pants while driving a gold and tan Jeep Cherokee with an unknown license plate somewhere in Port Arthur.

Nathan Lynn Roberts, Jr. (Courtesy: Texas Alerts)

If you have any information regarding this abduction, you are asked to call the Port Arthur Police Department at (409) 983-8601.

Source: Texas Alerts