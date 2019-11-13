UPDATE: Amber Alert for 14-year-old Hondo girl discontinued

HONDO, Texas – UPDATE: An Amber Alert for a 14-year-old Texas girl who’s been missing for almost a month was discontinued just after 2 p.m. Friday.

No further information was provided.

Below is the original text from this story:

The Hondo Police Department is searching for Eva Marie Garcia.

She is 14 years old, is 5’02”, weighs 110 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes, a black and white shirt, black shorts, and pink sandals.

Law enforcement officials believe this child to be in grave or immediate danger.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, you can call the Hondo Police Department at 830-741-6153.

