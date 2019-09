PEARLAND/BEAUMONT, Texas – UPDATE: 15-year old Irene Nunez and suspect Kevin Mauricio Caceres were found in Beaumont on Monday afternoon.

Nunez is safe, while Caceres has been taken into police custody.

An Amber Alert was issued for Nunez on Sunday night. She was last seen in Pearland wearing a black hair wrap, blue clothing, and black slide-shoes.

Pearland Police were searching for Nunez and Caceres, who was driving a white 2013 Buick Enclave.