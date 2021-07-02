LIVE NOW /
UPDATE: Seven-month-old from Ennis area found safe, woman in custody

State
Posted: / Updated:

Miguel Ramirez (left) and Faith Reid (right). (Courtesy: Texas DPS)

ENNIS, Texas – UPDATE: Seven-month-old Miguel Ramirez has been found safe, and 20-year-old Faith Reid has been taken into custody.

Police are still searching for 25-year-old Marcus Nast.

Below is the previous text from this story:

An Amber Alert has been issued for seven-month-old Miguel Ramirez.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Ramirez was last seen in the 900 block of North Shawnee in Ennis on July 1 at 10:25 a.m.

Ramirez has blue eyes with brown hair, weighs approximately 25 pounds and is 2’1″. He was last seen wearing a white Mickey Mouse diaper.

Ramirez is suspected to be with 20-year-old Faith Reid – who has green eyes and blond hair, weighs approximately 115 pounds and is 5’2″ – and also expected to be with 25-year-old Marcus Nast – who has brown eyes and brown hair, weighs approximately 168 pounds and is 5’11”. Nast also has numerous tattoos. They are traveling in a white Ford F-150, with Texas plates GRD5538.

Marcus Nast. (Courtesy: Texas DPS)
(Courtesy: Texas DPS)

If you have any information on their whereabouts, you can call the Ennis Police Department at 972-875-4462.

Source: Texas Department of Public Safety

