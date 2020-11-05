UPDATE: Teenager charged in death of actor, surf instructor Eddie Hassell

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas – UPDATE: An arrest has been made in the shooting of actor and surf instructor Eddie Hassell.

18-year-old D’Jon Antone was arrested without incident Wednesday by the United States Marshal Service North Texas Fugitive Task Force and Grand Prairie Police for Capital Murder. He is currently being held in the Grand Prairie Detention Center, with a bond set at $500,000.

Grand Prairie Detectives determined the offense was a random robbery by the suspect, who was not a resident of the City of Grand Prairie. This case will be referred to the Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office.

Source: Grand Prairie Police Department