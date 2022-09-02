AUSTIN (KXAN) — Updated COVID-19 boosters are expected to be available in Texas by next week, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Doses of the vaccine booster are expected to be shipped to clinics, health departments, hospitals and pharmacies across the state over the next few days. The department said the upgraded vaccines are authorized and recommended for use.

About 900,000 doses of the updated vaccine were allocated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The total included 502,500 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 192,800 doses of the Moderna vaccine, according to DSHS.

A release said retail pharmacies like H-E-B, CVS, Walgreens and Walmart would have about 200,000 doses available.

According to DSHS, the upgraded booster helps protect against the original COVID-19 strain as well as the omicron variant.

“The updated Pfizer booster is authorized for people at least 12 years old, and the Moderna booster is for people 18 and older,” DSHS said. “People can get the updated booster as long as it has been at least two months since they completed any primary COVID-19 vaccine series or gotten a previous booster.”