TEXAS (FOX 44) – 2022 Texas Teacher of the Year Ramon Benavides and 2022 Texas Elementary Teacher of the Year Jennifer Han have recorded a tribute video to honor Irma Garcia and Eva Mireles – the Uvalde CISD teachers whose lives were taken in their classrooms earlier this week.

The video was uploaded to Vimeo on Friday afternoon, and can be viewed below.

Benavides is a biology teacher at Del Valle High School in Ysleta ISD in El Paso. He was named 2022 Texas Secondary of the Year in October 2021, and chosen to represent the state as Texas Teacher of the Year in the National Teacher of the Year program.

Han is a fourth-grade teacher at Juan Seguin Elementary School in McAllen ISD in the Rio Grande Valley. In October 2021, she was named 2022 Texas Elementary Teacher of the Year.

The Texas Association of School Administrators (TASA) has coordinated the Texas Teacher of the Year program since 2011. TASA is the professional association for Texas school superintendents and other administrators. The mission of the organization, which focuses on professional learning, advocacy and member engagement, is to promote, provide and develop leaders who create and sustain student-centered schools and develop future-ready students.