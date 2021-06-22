Vanessa Guillén Act signed into Texas law

The Vanessa Guillén Act is set to go into effect in Texas on September 1.

This comes after Gov. Greg Abbott signed Senate Bill 623 last week. The new law will help prosecute sexual assault cases in the Texas Military Department by establishing a sexual assault coordinator outside of the chain of command. This coordinator would send cases to the Texas Rangers to be investigated.

SPC Vanessa Guillén was murdered by another soldier on Fort Hood. The Guillén family says she had been sexually harassed by a superior while on post.

The Texas Legislature also passed a motion, and Gov. Abbott signed it – which urges Congress to pass the I Am Vanessa Guillén Act on a federal level.

To view the entire Vanessa Guillén Act, you can click here.