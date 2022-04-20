AUSTIN, Texas (FOX 44) – Secretary of State John Scott is reminding Texas voters of upcoming deadlines and key dates for the Constitutional Amendment and Local Elections on May 7th, as well as the Primary Runoff Elections on May 24th.

With the May 2022 elections happening in close proximity to one another, several dates and deadlines overlap due to deadlines set by the Texas Election Code.

Below are several key dates and reminders for Texas voters wanting to participate in either election:

May 7th – Statewide Constitutional Amendment Propositions and Local Elections

Monday, April 25th – First day of Early Voting

Tuesday, April 26th – Last day to apply for a ballot by mail (received, not postmarked)

Tuesday, May 3rd – Last day of Early Voting

Saturday, May 7th – Election Day

May 24th – Primary Runoff Elections

Monday, April 25th – Last day to register to vote

Friday, May 13th – Last day to apply for a ballot by mail (received, not postmarked)

Monday, May 16th – First day of Early Voting

Friday, May 20th – Last day of Early Voting

Tuesday, May 24th – Election Day

May 7th Constitutional Amendment and Local Elections

On May 7th, every Texas voter will have the opportunity to vote on two proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution relating to property taxes. Additionally, many local entities such as municipalities, school districts, utility districts, water districts and other political subdivisions will be holding elections on May 7th.

To check which local entities in your county are holding elections on May 7th, contact your county election office. To check your registration status and view Early Voting and Election Day polling locations, you can log in to the Texas Secretary of State‘s My Voter Portal.

May 24th Primary Runoff Elections

On May 24th, the Democratic and Republican parties will hold runoff elections for races in which no single candidate earned more than 50 percent of the vote in the March 1 Primary Elections. The winner of each party’s primary runoff election will appear as that party’s nominee on the November 8th General Election ballot.

Under Texas law, if you cast a ballot in a party’s primary election, you can only participate in that same party’s primary runoff election. In other words, voters cannot switch parties after the main primary election to vote in another party’s primary runoff election. If you did not cast a ballot in either party’s primary election, you have the option of voting in either party’s primary runoff election.

You can view a full list of candidates who will appear on each party’s primary runoff ballot on the Texas Secretary of State’s candidate information portal here.

Early voting for the May 24th Primary Runoff Elections begins Monday, May 16th and ends Friday, May 20th. The deadline to apply for a ballot by mail in the May 24th Primary Runoff Elections is Friday, May 13th.

Reminder for Texans Voting by Mail

If you are eligible to vote by mail in Texas, you must request a mail ballot from your county’s Early Voting clerk by completing and submitting an Application for Ballot by Mail (ABBM). You must provide one of the following numbers on your ABBM:

Texas Driver’s License, Texas Personal Identification Number or Election Identification Certificate Number issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (not your voter registration VUID number); or if you have not been issued one of the numbers above, the last four digits of your social security number.

If you have not been issued a Texas Driver’s License, Texas Personal Identification Number or Texas Election Identification Certificate Number or a Social Security Number, you must indicate so by checking the appropriate box on the ABBM.

When you receive your mail ballot, you must also provide one of the abovementioned ID numbers on your mail ballot carrier envelope. The ID section is located on the back of the carrier envelope underneath the security flap to protect the privacy of your personal information:

Texans voting by mail can also utilize the Texas Secretary of State’s Ballot by Mail Tracker to track the progress of their mail ballot application and ballot by mail, as well as to add or correct any missing or mismatched ID information.

Be sure to visit www.votetexas.gov for more information on voter registration, voter ID requirements, early voting, voting by mail and what to expect at your polling place.