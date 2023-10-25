TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) – The Travis County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday a Waco man faces a murder charge after a 29-year-old died in the Wells Branch area earlier this week.

According to TCSO, just before midnight Sunday night, a TCSO patrol deputy was flagged down by a man parked on the roadway in the 1700 block of Wells Branch Parkway and directed to the victim, Nahiean Edwin Wright, 29, of Killeen.

The man told the deputy he needed to be put in handcuffs and said he shot someone, according to an affidavit obtained by KXAN on Thursday.

Wright had multiple gunshot wounds and was in the backseat of a car, according to a release from TCSO.

Wright was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

On Wednesday, the sheriff’s office said it arrested George Nickerius Nolden, 32, of Waco. Nolden is charged with murder.

Nolden told TCSO Wright “became angry” with him, and he shot him in self defense, according to the affidavit.

An attorney was not listed to represent Nolden Wednesday morning. KXAN will reach out to an attorney and update this story if that information becomes available.

TCSO said no other details would be made public at this time.