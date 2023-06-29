As this latest heat wave continues, energy experts say Texas will reach peak demand even sooner than last year.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or a suicidal crisis, call the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988. Crisis counselors are available 24/7.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — It’s been several weeks of continuous extreme heat here in Central Texas. While some might find the earlier-than-normal heat spell a nuisance, others might experience adverse mental health complications as a result.

Seasonal affective disorder, or seasonal depression, is a type of depression that happens cyclically. While those in colder climates typically experience symptoms in the wintertime, the opposite is often true in warmer parts of the country, including the Lone Star State.

“When it coms down to seasonal affective disorder, it really is the feelings of depression, but it comes down to the circadian rhythm that is dysregulated in your body,” said Anna Bunker, director of programs at NAMI Central Texas.

In the summertime, the days are longer as the sun rises earlier in the mornings and sets later in the evening. That alone can readjust someone’s circadian rhythm and throw their body for a loop.

However, unlike other parts of the country, Texas’ extreme summer heat often leads many to retreat indoors and seek reprieve. As a result, they aren’t getting the necessary sun exposure and Vitamin D their bodies need to feel complete, resulting in symptoms of depression.

“We may not experience the depression here in the winter,” she said. “It’s usually the opposite: We experience it here in summer.”

Symptoms of seasonal depression often mirror those of depression. It can lead to withdrawals or isolation, with people not responding to texts or spending time with friends and family the way they normally would.

It could also cause fluctuations in someone’s dietary habits, such as not eating or eating more than usual. Some people experience impacts to their sleep, such as sleeping more hours during the day or not as many.

“It really depends on who the individual is, but any sort of change in behavior that lasts longer than two weeks [is an indication],” Bunker said. “Two weeks is the key component here. We are all stressed. We all feel sad, we feel down at some point in our life. Sometimes it’s a day or two, sometimes it’s a week. But when it’s lasting for a long period of time, then that is when the alarm should be going off in your heading, thinking something is wrong.”

While seasonal depression rates and effective episodes might vary depending on where a person lives, national data reveals extreme depressive and suicidal tendencies rise in the summertime.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s fatal injury trends report found suicides typically peak between May and August of each year. Last year, May saw the highest number of reported suicides nationwide, with 4,366 people found to have died by suicide.

For those struggling with their mental health, NAMI Central Texas offers peer support groups and educational classes for those with friends or loves ones struggling with mental health conditions. The organization also offers trainings, presentations and advocacy work.

For those in need of more specialized assistance, NAMI Central Texas has a network of providers within the area to help connect patients. Bunker added individuals can go to their primary care provider with their symptoms, where they can then be referred to a psychiatrist or prescribed anti-depressants to mitigate symptoms medicinally.

“When people are educated, they have better knowledge. They feel more comfortable talking about [mental health],” she said. “It starts the conversation. And then there’s a ripple effect from there.”