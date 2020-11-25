Williamson County judge pleads guilty to Class C Misdemeanor

MILAM COUNTY, Texas – A Williamson County judge pleads guilty to a Class C Misdemeanor.

56-year-old William Gravell, Jr. has also been ordered to pay a $1,000 fine for his April 7th violation on of the Williamson County “Stay At Home Order” issued on March 24th.

Pursuant to the Governor Abbott’s Executive Order GA-22, this is a fine only, misdemeanor offense.

A complaint filed by Torrey regarding the Judge is pending at the State Commission on Judicial

Conduct in Austin.

Bill Torrey was appointed as special prosecutor, attorney pro tem, by the Honorable Judge David

Peeples of San Antonio, Bexar County, Texas, who presided.

Source: Milam County District Attorney’s Office