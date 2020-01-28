Woman accused of kidnapping Heidi Broussard charged with her murder

AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN) – Magen Rose Fieramusca, the friend of Austin mother Heidi Broussard who went missing in December and was later found dead in Harris County, has been charged with capital murder, according to the Travis County District Attorney’s Office.

In December, Broussard, 33, was found dead in the trunk of a car in Jersey Village, a Houston suburb. The car parked at the home was registered to Broussard’s “best friend”, Fieramusca.

The cause of her death was also determined to be ligature strangulation and asphyxiation with a leash, in addition to other asphyxiation on her hands.

Three-week-old Margo was found safe inside the home and was reunited with her father the day before Christmas Eve.

Fieramusca’s bond for the murder charge was set at $1 million and her bond for the kidnapping/tampering charge was set at $100,000.

Earlier this month, Fieramusca was charged with felony kidnapping and tampering with evidence.

Source: KXAN