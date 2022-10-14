(KETK) – Whether you are new to Texas or just visiting, pronouncing city names across the state can be confusing.

Many joke that Texans have come up with their own pronunciations for several cities, and the following is a list of cities that locals said they believe to be the hardest for people new to Texas to say.

Mexia

Commonly mispronounced as “Mek-see-ah,” Mexia is often mispronounced. The city’s official motto is: “A great place to live, no matter how you pronounce it.”

Common pronunciation among locals is “Muh-hay-uh.”

Nacogdoches

Known as the oldest town in Texas, Nacogdoches was named after a tribe of Caddo Indians. While some confuse it as “Nah-cog-dog-chess,” the city is pronounced “Nack-ah-doe-chess” by locals.

Amarillo

In the High Plains, one of its most populated cities is Amarillo, also known as the Yellow City. Someone unfamiliar with the area may pronounce it as “Ah-muh-ree-yo” or “Am-uh-ree-yo,” but it is commonly pronounced as “Am-uh-rill-oh.”

However, for those who refer to the color in a conversation instead of the city, the Spanish pronunciation is “Ah-muh-ree-yo.”

Palestine

Not to be confused with the State of Palestine in Western Asia, the small town in East Texas is often mispronounced as “Pal-ess-stein.” However, those from the area more commonly call it “Pal-ess-steen.”

Balmorhea

The city of Balmorhea was established in 1906 by three land promoters: Balcom, Morrow and Rhea, who combined their names and gave it to the city. At first glance, the town is thought to be pronounced as “Bal-more-hee-uh.”

However, those local to the town pronounce it as “Bal-more-ay.”

Waxahachie

According to the Waxahachie Visitors Bureau, the city’s name is derived from the Native American word meaning “Buffalo Creek.” The earliest inhabitants of the area were Tonkawa, Kickapoo, Bidai, Anadarko and Waco Indians.

The city’s name can often confuse visitors or those new to the area who want to say “Wax-uh-hatch-ee” but locals pronounce the city as “Waak-suh-ha-chee.”

These are a few of the many cities that are commonly mispronounced across Texas, and how they are said is often an easy way to distinguish which region of Texas a person is from or if they are new to the state all together.

From Bexar to Chillicothe, there will always be a city that is confusing to pronounce across Texas.