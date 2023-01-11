HOUSTON (KIAH) — Even though Yuengling has only been sold in Texas for over a year, the Pottsville, Pa., brewery is now helping to Keep Texas Beautiful.

Yuengling announced that it will partner with Keep Texas Beautiful – the nonprofit that encourages Texans to keep its communities clean – and the partnership includes special 12-ounce cans that will be sold only in 12-pack cases of Yuengling Lager beer that feature the Lone Star State.

Also, the company said it will donate $1 per case sold to KTB, which will go up to $50,000.

Emblazoned with the Lone Star State’s symbol, each can will feature a unique QR code. When scanned, consumers will learn more about Keep Texas Beautiful, a Yuengling Clean-up Day, and how to make a donation.

The cases are now available at stores in Texas until March.

Photo of the 12-can case of Yuengling beer with the special Texas cans (Yuengling Company)

“As a family-owned and operated company from Pennsylvania, we are proud to brew Yuengling in Texas and more so, give back to Texas,” said Debbie Yuengling, Employee Engagement & Culture Manager and sixth-generation family member, D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc.

“As America’s Oldest Brewery, our commitment to having a beer for every taste on every occasion reflects our love of bringing people together and making a positive impact on our communities. That is why today, we are honored to work alongside Keep Texas Beautiful and give back to the state and people that embody the meaning of community.”

Despite the company’s longtime roots in Pennsylvania for 194 years, Yuengling came to Texas in August of 2021 and is brewed in Fort Worth.

“We are grateful to receive the generous support of Yuengling with the launch of this campaign through the promotional case and can packaging,” said Suzanne Kho, Executive Director of Keep Texas Beautiful. “These donations will enable us to continue to make Texas the best place to live, work and play.”