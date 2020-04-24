Stimulus checks: Why you may see ‘status not available’ on IRS website

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – The IRS says approximately 80 million Americans received stimulus checks through direct deposit, however, some in the Grand Strand are still waiting.

News13 viewers reported getting a “status not available” message when checking the progress of their stimulus checks.

Amy Krainas is a certified public accountant and partner with Peavy and Associates out of Conway.

Krainas says for most people the not available status shows up because the IRS is processing your bank account information.

“IRS’s application ‘get my payment’ has not updated their system yet with the tax payer’s information,” said Krainas.

Those collecting Social Security or disability benefits do not need to file a tax return. In the mean time the not available status may show up.

“They don’t need to do anything if they’re on social security and they already have direct deposit set up with the Social Security Administration,” said Krainas.

Other reasons you may see the message is if you owed money on your 2018 or 2019 taxes and the IRS does not have a bank account to link to.

Those who did not file tax returns for 2018 and 2019 will also see the message.

“The quickest way [to get a stimulus check] would be to file a 2019 tax return and submit your information. If that’s not available they need to go www.IRS.gov and click the non-filer payment application,” said Krainas.

Those who do not have Social Security numbers or who made too much money in the last two years will not receive a stimulus check. However, Krainas says the stimulus will be used as an advance tax credit for 2020 filers.

“For some reason or another, you don’t get your check or your income is too high and it drops in 2020, you will be getting a credit of that amount on your 2020 tax return,” said Krainas.

Refreshing the IRS’s website will not help get your money faster, as the website is updated only once per day.

Krainas says there is no timeline on when anyone can expect their deposit.

A waiting game for all.