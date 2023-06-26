NAVARRO COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Two stolen excavators, three trailers and marijuana plants were found during the serving of a Navarro County search warrant.

The Navarro County Sheriff’s Office’s Patrol Division responded Friday to the reported theft of an excavator in the 5000 Block of the E Hwy 31 Business Loop, near Corsicana. Later that day, detectives responded to the 8400 Block of NE County Road 2071 and found what they believed to be the stolen excavator. A search warrant was issued for the property and the stolen excavator was recovered, along with another stolen excavator reported stolen out of Cedar Hill.

(Courtesy: Navarro County Sheriff’s Office) (Courtesy: Navarro County Sheriff’s Office)

Detectives also found and recovered three trailers, as well as several marijuana plants. Several other items were also reported stolen. The firearms that were found on the property were taken as evidence in a possible felon in possession of a firearm investigation.

Sheriff Elmer Tanner says detectives have identified a person of interest in this case, but no arrest has been made. This investigation is ongoing.